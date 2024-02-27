Qatar Attends Workshop On Economic Models Related To Modern Agriculture, Sustainability

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Finance in co-operation with the Economic and Development Affairs Authority, participated in a workshop entitled 'Exchanging experiences in the field of construction and uses of economic models' at the Expo 2023 Doha.

The Qatari side was headed by Dr Saud bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, deputy undersecretary (Economic Affairs) at the Ministry of Finance.

The workshop has the participation of government entities, private sector, and members of the Gulf Co-operation Council countries.

The workshop has a diverse range of topics scheduled, which focus on economic models related to modern agriculture, sustainability, and horticulture.

The topics include the economic impacts of climate change and environmental sustainability, economic benefits of relying on clean and renewable energy, investment returns from energy efficiency projects, macroeconomic impacts of energy use in the agricultural sector, using economic modelling to develop the agricultural sector, as well as other relevant topics.

