Dyson unveils new pop-up experience at Dubai International Airport







DUBAI, UAE – 27 FEBRUARY, 2024: Dyson has announced the opening of its newest airport demo experience at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Terminal 3. The new retail store gives traveler's the opportunity to shop Dyson's latest haircare and audio technologies before take-off.





Located in Concourse A of Terminal 3, the pop-up will display all of Dyson's innovative haircare technologies such as the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler, the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer, and the Dyson CorraleTM cordless hair straightener, along with the new audio range featuring the Dyson ZoneTM noise cancelling headphones.





Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the technology firsthand through interactive product demonstrations, with two styling stations led by Dyson experts, as well as having Dyson representatives available to answer questions and provide insights into the latest technology and design behind their products.





The innovative retail space merges luxury and travel, delivering a unique shopping experience for passengers who pass through the airport each year.



