Novisign Digital Signage Now Runs On Amino Android Based Digital Signage Players

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Tel Aviv – NoviSign Digital Signage, a renowned leader in signage software solutions, has announced a new partnership with Amino, a globally recognized provider of innovative media and entertainment technology solutions. This collaboration marks the integration of NoviSign's cutting-edge digital signage software with Amino's advanced Android-based digital signage players, heralding a new era of enhanced digital signage capabilities.

This partnership combines NoviSign's user-friendly, feature-rich digital signage software with the robust and reliable hardware from Amino. The result is a seamless digital signage solution that offers advanced functionality, ease of use, and increased reliability.

Amino's Android-based digital signage players are known for their high performance, reliability, and flexibility. With the integration of NoviSign's software, users can now enjoy a more dynamic and interactive digital signage experience. The combination allows for real-time content updates, interactive capabilities, and a wide range of media formats, making it an ideal solution for various sectors including retail, education, healthcare, and corporate communications.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amino and bring our digital signage solutions to a wider audience,” said Nir Doron, technical COO & CISO at NoviSign.“This collaboration ensures that our customers have access to a top-tier digital signage solution that is not only powerful and reliable but also easy to use and manage.”

The integration of NoviSign software with Amino's digital signage players supports a variety of applications, from simple digital signboards to complex interactive kiosks. This versatility makes it a perfect fit for businesses of any size looking to enhance their digital presence.

For additional information on how NoviSign's software combined with Amino's digital signage players can revolutionize your digital signage experience, please visit or contact [email protected]

About NoviSign

NoviSign specializes in the development of intuitive digital signage software. With over 13 years in the industry, NoviSign has established itself as a key player in providing innovative digital signage solutions worldwide.

About Amino

Amino is a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions and works with over 250 customers in 100+ countries. Drawing on more than 25 years' experience of successfully deploying Digital Signage and Enterprise Video solutions, Amino enables system integrators and technology partners to deliver high quality audio, video and graphics in any commercial environment. Our reliable, robust media players combined with software tools are at the heart of our easy to deploy, easy to use solutions.

