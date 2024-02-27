Sweden clears final hurdle to NATO membership after Hungary approves bid

(MENAFN) On Monday, Sweden overcame its final hurdle to joining NATO after Hungary's parliament ratified the bid, prompting Sweden's prime minister to label it a "historic day." The move, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, elicited relief from other alliance members.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked that Sweden's inclusion would bolster the alliance, making it "stronger and safer." The United States, Britain, along with Germany, among other key alliance powers, welcomed Sweden's imminent accession.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Sweden's accession to NATO “strengthens our defense alliance and with it the security of Europe and the world.”



Russia's invasion two years ago prompted Sweden and neighboring Finland to seek membership in the trans-Atlantic bloc, departing from their longstanding policy of non-alignment.



However, every NATO member must approve the accession of a new country. Hungary's vote concluded more than a year of delays that had caused frustration among the other 31 nations, especially as Ukraine faced off against Russian troops.



Finland joined NATO in April of last year. However, Sweden's candidacy had been delayed by both Hungary and Turkey. Ankara finally approved Stockholm's candidacy just last month. Subsequently, Hungary followed suit, with 188 parliament members voting in favor and six far-right deputies opposing.



“Today is a historic day... Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security,” Sweden’s Premier Ulf Kristersson stated in a post on social media platform X.

