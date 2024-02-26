Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's New Movie Passes Monday Test, Earns ₹31.8 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new Bollywood movie, Article 370, managed to pass the Monday test and earned ₹3.25 crore net at the box office. The movie, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike movie opened on February 23 with ₹5.9 crore net collections. With strong word of mouth, the movie went on mint great numbers during the weekend. On Saturday, the movie earned ₹7.4 crore net. Next, it did a business of ₹9.6 crore net on Sunday. So far, the movie has raked in ₹26.15 crore net in India Read: Karan Johar's film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki....' to release in April; Check date hereWith an overseas collection of ₹5 crore and the India gross box office at ₹26.8 crore, Article 370 has managed to collect ₹31.8 crore so far.

The numbers are highly impressive since, as per some media reports, the movie was made with only ₹20 crore. Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar, known for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, is one of the producers of the movie, the movie is facing a roadblock abroad as it has been banned in Gulf countries. While authorities are yet to disclose the reason behind it, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter was also banned earlier in the Gulf countries except in the UAE. Both movies deal with with India–Pakistan border issues 370 vs CrakkYami Gautam's latest movie has been winning against Crakk. Vidyut Jamwal's new action thriller, reportedly made with ₹45 crore, has minted ₹9.72 crore net in India and earned ₹3 crore overseas. Against Article 370's ₹31.8 crore, Crakk has managed to earn ₹12.95 crore Read: Tributes pour as Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

