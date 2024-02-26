Ottinger Employment Lawyers Emphasizes The Importance Of Addressing Serious Health Conditions In The Workplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, California - February 26th, 2024 - In a society where employees face many health challenges, understanding the rights and protections surrounding serious health conditions in the workplace is crucial. Ottinger Employment Lawyers, a leading law firm in Los Angeles, sheds light on employees and executives going through employment-related matters and the legal protections available. There are several situations that fall under employment-related matters.



These include any period of incapacity or treatment after hospitalization. Typically, claimants need more than three consecutive days off from work due to incapacity and ongoing medical treatment. Serious health conditions usually involve ongoing treatment for a chronic or long-term health problem.



Occasionally, there may also be medical needs related to pregnancy, such as prenatal appointments and medically necessary bed rest. Employers don't always understand the emotional and financial toll health conditions can have on individuals. Because of this, they often ignore the employeeï¿1⁄2s need for accommodations, which can quickly turn into discrimination in the workplace.



Employees must assert their rights and ensure fair treatment in the workplace, regardless of their health circumstances. However, maintaining their rights can be challenging, especially if their employer pressures them. In California, employees can receive up to 12 weeks of Pregnancy Disability Leave and other available leave options if their employer has more than five employees.



Following FMLA or CFRA leave, employees are entitled to their previous position or a similar alternative, and terminating an employee for taking leave is unlawful retaliation. Unfortunately, employers aren't always on board and take matters into their own hands. If an employer denies a leave request, itï¿1⁄2s time to seek a Los Angeles employment lawyer.



Ottinger Employment Lawyers addresses cases involving serious health conditions. The firm's adept attorneys have a successful history of advocating for a diverse clientele, from high-level executives to blue-collar workers. With over 20 years of expertise, the firm can guide employees through delicate employment matters, giving them the confidence to uphold their rights.



Since 1999, the firm has supported employees dealing with complex employment circumstances in California. Their team has effectively managed many employment lawsuits in sanitation, executive positions, technology, and the arts. The firm's legal professionals have successfully mediated high-value employment agreements and championed equitable treatment.



When employees are discriminated against, they can count on the reliable expertise of Ottinger Employment Lawyers to protect them. With a deep understanding of employment laws, they handle cases involving discrimination, harassment, and other workplace injustices. By partnering with the firm, employees can gain peace of mind knowing that their legal matters are in capable hands.



