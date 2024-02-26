Lord Jacob Rothschild Passes Away At 87: All You Need To Know About The Financier And Banking Family Scion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prominent investment banker and businessman Lord Jacob Rothschild passed away on Monday at the age of 87. The British peer was a philanthropist and noted art collector who was awarded the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II.“Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people's lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather,” his family told the PA Media news agency.
