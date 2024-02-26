Sandeshkhali Unrest: Trinamool Leader Ajit Maiti Sent To Five-Day Police Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) A sub-divisional court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday remanded arrested Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali, Ajit Maiti, to five-day police custody.

Maiti, who's accused of various charges including harassment of women, forceful grabbing of farmland, and flooding farmland belonging to others with saline water in order to grab them at throwaway prices, among others, was first detained on Sunday evening after he locked himself in a room when chased by the local villagers.

On Monday, Maiti was declared as arrested and was produced before the Basirhat sub-divisional court, which remanded him to five-day police custody.

The same court on Monday remanded another local Trinamool leader, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier on similar charges, to six-day police custody. The court also remanded arrested local BJP leader Bikash Sinha to two-day police custody.

Monday was an eventful day as far as Sandeshkhali is concerned. On one hand, the state police finally registered an FIR against absconding Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Also on Monday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court made it clear that there there is no stay order on Shahjahan's arrest and hence there are no restrictions on the state police seeking to arrest him.

On the same day, the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shahjahan was postponed at a district court due to a pen-down strike called by the lawyers of the said court.