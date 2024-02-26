The Institute Of Brewing And Distilling Launches Its First Dry Hopping Short Course

(MENAFN- Pressat) This course gives brewers the knowledge and techniques essential for producing exceptional dry hopped beers.

The Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the brewing industry, has launched a brand new self-assessed and on demand technical course – Dry Hopping.

The Dry Hopping course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses for brewers. It is aimed at brewers working in breweries of all sizes who want to produce consistently excellent dry hopped beers at minimum cost.

The course provides essential knowledge and best practice for dry hopping at a commercial scale. It introduces the hop and explains how the hop makes it from the bine to the beer. It provides an in-depth review of the current knowledge of dry hop flavour and the methods and technologies that can be used to optimise this in beer. It also explains the other effects of dry hopping and how to manage them in the brewery and beyond.

This course has been developed in collaboration with leading brewers, brewing consultants, hop suppliers and manufacturers of dry hopping equipment. The dry hopping experts who have contributed are:



Daniel Gooderham – Head Brewer of Adnams PLC

Ben Wood – Technical Brewer of Thornbridge Brewery

James Conery – Manager of Innovation Sierra Nevada Brewing

James Garstang –Head brewer of Forest Road Brewing Jean-Marie Rock – Former Brewmaster, Brasserie Orval

The Dry Hopping course provides the same technical excellence found in all IBD qualifications, with the benefit of not needing to sit a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with technical information such as:



A summary of the key points from the course

Descriptors and flavour thresholds of hundreds of hop flavour compounds

Key calculations for dry hopping A review of the technology options for dry hopping

The course features text, videos, animations, quizzes, and games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Stuart Howe, Technical and Development Manager, explains:

“This is the first course ever that provides in-depth scientific and technical information about dry hopping. It is written in collaboration with experts in the field and with the rigor and accuracy that you expect from the IBD. If you want to understand how to dry hop effectively and efficiently or are looking to upgrade your dry hopping process, then this is the course for you!”









About the IBD

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling was originally established as The Laboratory Club in 1886. From inception, its mission has been to provide excellence in technical education for professional brewers and distillers and associated suppliers.

With four levels of globally recognised qualifications, the IBD caters for all types of professionals with a passion for brewing and distilling. Over 100,000 industry professionals have received their technical education with us. The IBD is a global institution with more than 3,000 members across 90 countries. Every year, around 4,000 professionals take our qualifications providing transformational outcomes both for individuals and their businesses.

href="" or



