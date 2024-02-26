Healthcare CRM Market 2024, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand And Forecast, 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Healthcare CRM Market Report by Product (Individual, Referral, Individual and Referral), Application (Community Outreach, Case Coordination, Case Management, Relationship Management), Technology (Cloud-Based, Mobile, Social, Collaborative, Predictive), End Use (Payers, Providers, Life Science Companies), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global healthcare CRM market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Healthcare CRM Industry:

Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Approaches:

The rising focus on patient-centric healthcare approaches is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, patients are preferring healthcare experience that is tailored as per their needs. Besides this, healthcare CRM systems enable providers to gather and analyze patient data, allowing for personalized care plans and enhanced communication. CRM allows healthcare organizations to track patient interactions, provide timely responses to inquiries, and deliver a seamless experience. Moreover, patient-centric care not only improves outcomes but also contributes to financial sustainability.

Regulatory Compliance:

Regulatory compliance plays a crucial role in healthcare CRM. In line with this, the healthcare industry involves numerous regulations and data protection laws that assist in protecting the information of patients. Furthermore, CRM systems play a crucial role in ensuring compliance by securely storing and managing patient data, implementing access controls, and monitoring data breaches. Apart from this, CRM solutions help healthcare organizations avoid legal penalties and maintain trust among patients by automating compliance processes, such as consent management and data encryption.

Data Analytics and Insights:

CRM systems can collect, analyze, and derive actionable insights from patient data. These insights empower healthcare organizations to make informed decisions, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational efficiency. Apart from this, providers can identify trends, anticipate patient needs, and develop preventive care strategies by leveraging data analytics. Additionally, CRM systems also enable personalized care plans and targeted interventions, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, the rising focus on value-based care models among individuals is impelling the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Healthcare CRM Industry:



Accenture Plc

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Amdocs

Aspect Software Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com inc

SAP SE Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Healthcare CRM Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Individual

Referral Individual and Referral

Individual and referral represent the largest segment due to the rising need for a comprehensive solution.

By Application:



Community Outreach

Case Coordination

Case Management Relationship Management

Community outreach holds the biggest market share as CRM allows healthcare organizations to identify specific community needs and gaps in healthcare services.



By Technology:



Cloud-based

Mobile

Social

Collaborative Predictive

Cloud-based accounts for the largest market share, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved scalability.



By End Use:



Payers

Providers Life Science Companies

Payers exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising focus on detailed information about policy details, payment history, and claims data.



Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the healthcare CRM market due to the increasing need for remote patient monitoring services.



Global Healthcare CRM Market Trends:

Advancements in CRM technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enable predictive analytics, automation of routine tasks, and more efficient patient management, which is impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, healthcare CRM solutions play a vital role in managing remote patient interactions, scheduling appointments, and monitoring patient health.

CRM tools enable healthcare providers to effectively manage the health of populations, identify at-risk patients, and implement preventive care strategies. Furthermore, CRM systems facilitate communication, appointment reminders, and educational content, encouraging improved patient-provider relationships.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

