Delhi Excise Scam Case: Kejriwal Skips 7Th ED Summons

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged excise policy scam case.

“Instead of sending summons every day, ED should await the court's decision. We won't leave the INDIA alliance,” sources said.

Last week, ED had issued summons to Kejriwal and asked him to appear before the financial probe agency on Monday.

On February 19, Kejriwal had skipped ED's sixth summon in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The financial probe agency's complaint alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving“lame excuses.”

"If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeys the law, it will set a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi,” the agency said.