Kosovo President Invites Qatari Business People To Invest In Her Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Kosovo, HE Dr. Vjosa Osmani, called on Qatari businessmen to explore the investment opportunities offered by her country across diverse sectors. She highlighted the numerous incentives and advantages available to Qatari investors willing to invest in Kosovo.

HE President Osmani made the statement during a meeting with a delegation from the Qatar Chamber led by Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations at the commercial and economic levels and means to enhance them, as well as the possibility to establish genuine partnerships between the private sector on both sides in a way that develops the two countries trade and mutual investments.

Osmani praised the strong relations between both countries, expressing her eagerness to strengthen partnerships with Qatar across various sectors, particularly in commercial and economic domains. She recalled her last visit to Qatar two years ago and reiterated her confidence in the ample opportunities for cooperation between both nations in diverse fields.

She also discussed the investment climate and incentives offered by her country for foreign investors, emphasizing her desire to attract Qatari investments in Kosovo, particularly in sectors like hospitality, agriculture, and energy.

The President of Kosovo extended an invitation to Sheikh Khalifa to visit her country with a business delegation to explore the available investment opportunities.

In his remarks, HE Sheikh Khalifa paid tribute to the distinguished relations between Qatar and Kosovo, highlighting the common interest in further developing these relations, especially given the numerous fields in which both nations can enhance cooperation and partnerships.

He noted that despite these indicators, commercial relations are still below the aspirations of both friendly countries. Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in developing trade between Qatar and Kosovo by enhancing cooperation and mutual investments between Qatari companies and their counterparts from Kosovo.

He highlighted the presence of many promising opportunities available in various sectors in both nations.

HE Sheikh Khalifa underscored the interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring opportunities available in Kosovo, particularly in sectors like agriculture, mining, industry, and energy.



Furthermore, His Excellency reiterated Qatar Chamber's strong support for cooperation between business sectors in both countries and encouraged Qatari investors to invest in Kosovo and establish joint ventures, whether in Qatar or Kosovo.



During the meeting, several presentations were delivered by companies from Kosovo about opportunities galore in many economic sectors