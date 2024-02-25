Historic Camel Connection Honoured During The Year Of The Camel

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Hail Region has a special bond with the camel. The province boasting thousands of ancient Thamudic inscriptions portraying camels, dating from the eighth century BCE to the third century CE. It is home to Jabel Umm Sinman at Jubbaha and other World Heritage Sites recognized by UNESCO as rock art. These inscriptions bear witness to the long and important role that camels have played in the lives of those who have lived in the area for millennia.

Camels have long played a vital role in the history and culture of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arabian Peninsula. They served as a primary means of transportation, facilitating trade and communication across the desert.

Camels played a pivotal role even in pilgrimage journeys. The Darb Zubaydah (Zubaydah trail), a historic pilgrimage route linking Iraq to Makkah and a heritage site submitted to the UNESCO tentative list in 2022, is a testament to the role of camel in transportation. Thousands of pilgrims traversed this route, passing through Hail region, on camel back.

While modern technology has transformed transportation drastically, camels remain deeply cherished in Saudi society. The Kingdom declared 2024 the“Year of the Camel,” honoring this unique heritage. The aim is to preserve and celebrate this precious animal for future generations.

As part of the year-long celebration, Hail will host a series of camel festivals that will enable camel owners, breeders, and enthusiasts to showcase prized animals and engage in various activities related to camel culture.

