Jordan, Qatar Sign Aviation Agreement For Unlimited Airlines, Flights

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) - The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) signed a revised air services agreement with Qatar on Sunday, aiming to expand cooperation in civil aviation.The agreement, signed by CARC Chairman Haitham Misto and Chairman of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed Alhajri, removes all limitations on the number of airlines operating between the two countries. This paves the way for the establishment of new air transport companies, potentially increasing competition and offering passengers more choices.Furthermore, the agreement eliminates restrictions on the number of flights airlines can operate. This facilitates smoother cargo movement and aligns with Jordan's national air transport strategy, which seeks to enhance economic, tourism, and investment activity through liberalized air travel.Overall, the revised agreement strengthens cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in the field of civil aviation and opens doors for further development of bilateral relations in air transport.