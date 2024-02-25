Preparatory Process For COP29 Discussed In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) has hosted an
event in London to discuss the preparatory process for the upcoming
29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan later this
year.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov, UK Prime
Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, as
well as Azerbaijani and British business leaders and climate change
experts attended the event, Azernews reports.
In her speech, Baroness Emma Nicholson hailed Azerbaijan's role
as the host of the upcoming COP29 Conference, emphasizing its
significance.
The Ambassador Elin Suleymanov highlighted Azerbaijan's track
record of successfully hosting international events and assured
that the country is well-equipped to meet the requirements of
COP29.
Additional speakers at the event included Narmin Jarchalova, Chief
Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy
Executive Director at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment
Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Ulvi Mansurov, Executive Director
of the Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC.
In Baku, preparations are underway for COP29, which will bring
together global leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address
pressing climate change issues and work towards sustainable
solutions.
The conference in Baku is expected to serve as a platform for
meaningful discussions and collaborations aimed at tackling the
challenges posed by climate change on a global scale.
