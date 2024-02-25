Preparatory Process For COP29 Discussed In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

The British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) has hosted an event in London to discuss the preparatory process for the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan later this year.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, as well as Azerbaijani and British business leaders and climate change experts attended the event, Azernews reports.

In her speech, Baroness Emma Nicholson hailed Azerbaijan's role as the host of the upcoming COP29 Conference, emphasizing its significance.

The Ambassador Elin Suleymanov highlighted Azerbaijan's track record of successfully hosting international events and assured that the country is well-equipped to meet the requirements of COP29.



Additional speakers at the event included Narmin Jarchalova, Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan, Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Executive Director at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Ulvi Mansurov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC.



In Baku, preparations are underway for COP29, which will bring together global leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address pressing climate change issues and work towards sustainable solutions.

The conference in Baku is expected to serve as a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations aimed at tackling the challenges posed by climate change on a global scale.