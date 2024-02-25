J&K Wins Four Medals On Khelo India Winter Games Day 4

Mayank Dimri from Uttrakhand was decorated with silver while Thir Bhadhur with Bronze.

In the same event for women, Kamaya Kartikayan from Maharashtra, Menak Gunjiyal from Uttrakhand and Gousia Gulzar from J&K won Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.

Besides, in the sport of Alpine Skiing Slalom for women Anchal Thakur from Himachal Pradesh clinched Gold, Sobiya Nabi from J&K followed with Silver and Diya Thakur from Himachal with Bronze. It was plus one for Anchal Thakur who has already decorated herself with first Gold medal in Giant Slalom.

Thanking God for the achievement, Anchal says that she was confident of her preparation. She said,“I wanted to have best results.”“I will take with me the experience and memories from 4th Khelo India Winter Games”, She said.

Regarding the arrangements she expressed gratitude to the government and J&K Sports council for

excellent arrangements and providing athletes opportunity to enhance their skill.

Apline Skiing Slalom for Men witnessed Army triumphing with medals as it's athletes Baqir Hussain won gold medal, Mayank Panwar obtained silver, Jekmat Rafstan got bronze. Baqir also becomes the player who won gold medals both in Giant Slalom and Slalom.

In another event of Snowboard Parallel Slalom of Men's Category, Kulvinder Sharma from Army, Vikar from J&K and Kamal Jeet from Himachal emerged victorious wining Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively. Like Anchal Thakur and Baqir Hussain, Kulvinder Sharma also took second gold medal after winning Snowboard Slalom and Parallel Slalom at Kangdoori.

Bhavani Thekkada

Nanjunda

from Karnataka lit the Golf Course Nordic Skiing

track with celebrations when she struck

hattrick of Gold medals after winning Nordic Distance 10Km competition. In the previous two events, she had also won gold in Sprint 1.6km and Sprint 5Km.

Sapna & Prince from ITBP won silver & bronze respectively in the event. It had been 2nd silver for Sapna after getting silver in 5km Nordic and surprisingly, Prince Kumari had also won bronze in the same event.

Nordic Skiing for Distance 10Km was the concluding event of the discipline in this 4th KIWG.

The

four medals for J&K today has brought joy over the faces of spectators who cheered up for the

local promising athletes- Shahid , Vikar, Sobia & Gousia who clinched titles.

