Ukraine's General Staff: 84 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there have been 84 combat clashes between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian invaders on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, 84 combat engagements took place. In total, Russian invaders carried out 9 missile attacks and77 airstrikes, as well as 119 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy launched air strikes on Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya of the Luhansk region; Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Dyliivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. There have been no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the enemy in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. The enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 39 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled five enemy attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russiantruck in Kharkiv sector

In the Kherson sector, the defense forces are maintaining their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, they launched two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

In the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted 13 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian defenders also intercepted and destroyed two enemy Kh-31 missiles and four reconnaissance drones.

The Ukrainian missile troops destroyed one Russian radar station and two enemy manpower clusters.