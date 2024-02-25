Electrical Enclosure Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate, Demand, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

The global electrical enclosure market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

Electrical enclosures are protective casings designed to house electrical components, such as switches, knobs, and wiring. These enclosures are engineered to shield electrical equipment from environmental hazards, including dust, water, and chemicals, ensuring operational safety and longevity. Characteristically, they are made from materials like stainless steel, aluminum, or plastic, offering different levels of durability and resistance depending on the application. The working mechanism of these enclosures involves providing a secure and accessible environment for electrical components, thereby facilitating maintenance and inspection. They are integral in various industries, providing advantages like enhanced safety, compliance with regulatory standards, and protection against external and internal electrical hazards.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing need for industrial automation and the consequent increase in the use of electrical equipment. This is further complemented by the rising adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing industries. The expansion of renewable energy sectors, requiring robust electrical infrastructure, also plays a crucial role in market growth. With the growth in construction activities globally, there's an increased demand for electrical safety solutions, propelling the market forward. The introduction of stringent safety regulations and standards worldwide necessitates the use of certified and reliable enclosures. Moreover, advancements in enclosure materials and technologies, offering better protection and longevity, are contributing significantly to market dynamics. The increasing focus on energy-efficient and smart infrastructure in urban development is another key factor bolstering the market. Additionally, the integration of IoT and other smart technologies in electrical systems calls for more sophisticated enclosure solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Schneider Electric

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation

Adalet

Emerson Electric Company

Pentair

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Allied Moulded Products

AZZ Incorporated

Fibox Oy Ab

General Electric Company

Legrand SA

Hubbell Incorporated

Socomec Group SA Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

Electrical Enclosure Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material type, mounting type, form factor, product type, design and end-user.

Breakup by Type:



Junction Enclosures

Disconnect Enclosures

Operator Interface Enclosures

Environment and Climate Control Enclosures Push Button Enclosures

Breakup by Material Type:



Metallic Nonmetallic

Breakup by Mounting Type:



Wall-Mounted Enclosure

Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure Underground

Breakup by Form Factor:



Small

Compact Full-size

Breakup by Product Type:



Drip-Tight

Hazardous Environment

Flame/Explosion Proof

Dust-Tight Others

Breakup by Design:



Standard Type Custom Type

Breakup by End-User:



Power Generation

Transmission and Distribution Other Electrical Equipment

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

