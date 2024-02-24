KRG Hires Consultant In Washington

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The American Kurdish Committee, Inc. (AKC) , and its President, Abdulmajeed Abdulmajeed, have been engaged to provide services to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the United States.

According to a statement made pursuant to the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA):

"Mr. Abdulmajeed will engage in activities to raise awareness of the Kurdish region and its people, history, and culture. Mr. Abdulmajeed will serve as President of AKC and as a Consultant to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government."

"Mr. Abdulmajeed's activities in furtherance of AKC's mission may include educating the public and the media to increase awareness of the Kurdish region and its people, history, and culture; lobbying Congress for legislation to help the Kurdish people; and outreach to policymakers, which may include U.S. government officials, to enhance the relationship between the United States and the Kurdish people."

A separate filing on the same day adds:

"Mr. Abdulmajeed Abdulmajeed is the President and CEO of AKC. He serves as a Consultant to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pursuant to the attached Consulting Agreement. The KRG may contribute financially to AKC in the future but to date the KRG's support for AKC is through its Consulting Agreement with Mr. Abdulmajeed."

"AKC will work to raise awareness of the Kurdish region and its people, history, and culture. AKC will engage in programmatic activities in furtherance of its mission, including education and community engagement. These activities may include advocacy with U.S. government officials, members of Congress, and the public."

As a consultant, Mr Abdulmajeed is to be paid $16,500 per month for his services, and an additional $10,000 per month to cover expenses.

(Source: FARA)