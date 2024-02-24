Vooty Masters 2024: Teenager Shaurya Binu Wins Title With Dominant Final Round Display

(MENAFN- IANS) Vikarabad (Telangana), Feb 24 (IANS) Bengaluru-based teenager Shaurya Binu joined the winner's circle on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) after a dominant final round display of eight-under 64 at the INR 1 crore Vooty Masters 2024 played at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad, on Saturday.

he 19-year-old Shaurya (66-66-70-64) totalled 22-under 266 for the week to register an emphatic eight-shot triumph and pick up the winning cheque worth Rs. 15 lakh. The win and the prize money moved him from 10th to first position in the PGTI Ranking.

Binu, playing only his second season as a professional, emerged wire-to-wire winner, having led the field in all four rounds. His last round of 64 was the day's best score.

Karan Pratap Singh (73-66-68-67) struck a 67 on Saturday to rise three spots and finish runner-up at 14-under 274.

Shaurya Binu, the overnight leader by three shots, seemed at ease from the outset in round four despite the pressure of staring at a maiden title. This was evident from the fact that he powered ahead with four birdies on the first seven holes to open up a substantial six-shot lead that put his nearest rivals on the backfoot early on.

Shaurya, playing at the Vooty Golf County for the first time, made the front-nine count with some excellent hitting as he landed his shots within six feet of the pin on three of his first four birdies.

Shaurya, living up to his name which means 'bravery', was unfazed by the bogey on the ninth as he came roaring back with a birdie on the 13th and an eagle-two on the par-4 15th thanks to two outstanding drives and a long conversion to once again stamp his authority. Binu, the son of an Army officer, finally signed off in style with two extraordinary approach shots that led to tap-in birdies on the 17th and 18th.

Shaurya, who extended his lead in each round, said,“A three-shot lead, knowing that I was in good form and having my plans in place, I was quite comfortable from the start of the day. I knew the course well so it was all about controlling my emotions. I had to play the shots I knew I could. The birdie on the first just set the ball rolling for me. I'm quite proud of this effort.

“In my rookie season last year, I gained valuable experience on how the professionals go about their job. Last season was very exciting for me as I got to meet and play alongside all the pros and the top golfing talent in India. The good start at my debut event in Ahmedabad in 2023 also helped my confidence a lot,” added Binu, who displayed great composure and maturity beyond his years on Saturday.

Rahil Gangjee (70) took third place at 13-under 275. Arjun Prasad fired a hole-in-one on the eighth during his round of 67. Prasad secured tied seventh position at 10-under 278. Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar (71) finished tied 18th at four-under 284.