(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Come April, smoking, possession and controlled cultivation of cannabis will be legal in Germany for all above 18 years of age. But, it will be difficult to acquire.

Ahead of the vote, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said 'Germany has seen a sharp rise in the number of young people using cannabis obtained on the black market despite the existing law' and further urged the members of parliament to back the controversial law, saying 'the situation we are in now is in no way acceptable.'Despite fierce objections from the opposition and medical associations, the parliament voted Friday to legalise cannabis. After a stormy session on Friday in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, the vote was eventually passed by 407 votes to 226 is the new rule for possession of cannabis?

Under the new law, it will be possible to obtain up to 25 grams of the drug per day for personal use through regulated cannabis cultivation associations, as well as to have up to three plants at home.

However, possession and use of the drug will remain prohibited for anyone under 18 cannabis in some areas, such as near schools and sports grounds, will still be illegal. Crucially, the market will be strictly regulated so buying the drug will not be easy plans to allow licensed shops and pharmacies to sell cannabis have been scrapped over EU concerns that this could lead to a surge in drug exports, non-commercial members' clubs, dubbed \"cannabis social clubs\", will grow and distribute a limited amount of the drug is the full list of countries where cannabis is legalised:

Germany's new cannabis rule comes after a few European countries introduced some of the most liberal cannabis laws. Malta and Luxembourg legalised recreational use of the drug in 2021 and 2023 respectivelyThe Netherlands has also long been known for its liberal cannabis laws, but in recent years parts of the country have begun cracking down on sales to tourists and non-residents NetherlandsThailandPortugalJamaicaChileEcuadorColombiaSouth AfricaCzech RepublicSpainArgentinaCosta RicaBelize

