(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Recovers by Noon

Futures Static After Tech RallyTSX Catches Rally FeverEquities Enjoy Triple-Digit RiseTSX Recovers from Losses Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 23, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Static at Open Block, Carvana in Focus Canada's main stock index barely moved at the opening on Friday as the index took a breather following a tech-fueled rally in the previous session, while healthcare shares lent some support.The TSX Composite slid 2.95 points to begin the week's last session at 21,315.13.The Canadian dollar subsided 0.07 cents to 74.10 cents U.S.In Canadian corporate news, software firm Docebo reported its fourth-quarter results above analysts' estimates. Docebo roared ahead $9.13, or 14.8%, to $70.75.Oil and gas transporter Pembina Pipeline reported a higher fourth-quarter profit per share than the previous year. Shares in Pembina gained 26 cents to $46.69.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange lost 5.95 points to 547.30.Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower at the open, weighed by energy, down 1%, while health-care and communications each slid 0.8%.The four gainers were led by financials, up 0.6%, while utilities and industrials each nosed up 0.2%.ON WALLSTREETStocks rose Friday, building on the strong gains seen in the previous session as investors looked to end the week on a high note.The Dow Jones Industrials gained 187.05 points to 39,256.16.The S&P 500 index jumped 16.03 points to 5,103.06, breaking about 5,100 for the first time.The NASDAQ index added 8.02 points to 16,049.64.Block surged more than 21% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 30% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.All three major averages are on track for winning weeks: The S&P 500 is pacing for a 2% advance, while the NASDAQ has gained 2.2% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.4% for the period.Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.30% from Thursday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices slid $1.83 to $76.78 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $6.60 to $2,037.30.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks