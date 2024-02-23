UAE Traffic Alert: Rolling Road Closures In Abu Dhabi On Saturday For Cycling Race

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 6:08 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Saturday because of the UAE Tour men's cycling race.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said that there will be rolling closures from 1pm to 4.30pm around the city of Abu Dhabi for the sixth stage of the tour.

The sixth stage, named the Aldar Stage, will see the riders start at the magnificent Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Island and finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

The authorities advised motorists to familiarise themselves with the road closures and urged drivers to begin their journey early so as to not encounter any inconvenience along the way.

See the map below:

As per the map provided provided by ITC, the first closure will take place from 1pm to 1.15pm followed by the second phase from 1.15pm to 1.35pm.

The third phase is from 1.35pm to 1.40pm followed by the fourth phase from 1.40pm to 1.45pm. The fifth phase will be from 1.45pm to 2pm followed by the sixth phase from 2pm to 2.15pm.

The seventh phase will take place from 2.15pm to 2.30 pm with the eighth phase from 2.30pm to 2.45pm.

The ninth phase will see a closure from 2.45pm to 2.50pm followed by the 10th phase from 2.50pm to 3pm. The 11th phase will be from 3pm to 3.10pm followed by the 12th phase from 3.10pm to 3.20pm.

The 13th phase will witness a closure from 3.20pm to 3.30pm, while the 14th phase takes place from 3.30pm to 3.40pm. The 15th phase is from 3.40pm to 3.45pm followed by the 16th phase from 3.45pm to 4.10pm.

The 17th and final phase takes place from 4.10pm to 4.30pm.

The Aldar Stage will witness riders taking the start flag at Louvre Abu Dhabi before heading towars the Yas Marina. They then continue westwards before entering the city through Khalifa City.

The field will then make a return to Abu Dhabi city and pass through the picturesque Al Reem Island and the Al Maryah Island. They will pass Qasr Al Hosn and the competitors will then dash off for an exciting sprint finish at the breathtaking Abu Dhabi Breakwater. The riders will cover a distance of 138km in what is the penultimate stage of the tour.

