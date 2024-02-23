Indian Paint Market Set For Shake-Up With Entry Of Aditya Birla Group

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Feb 23 (KNN) Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, has unveiled an ambitious venture into India's booming decorative paints market with the introduction of "Birla Opus."

The launch, accompanied by an extraordinary upfront investment of Rs. 10,000 crore, marks a significant milestone for the conglomerate as it targets a gross revenue of Rs. 10,000 crore within three years of full-scale operations.

Birla Opus, established by the group's flagship company Grasim Industries Ltd., aims to revolutionise the paint industry by introducing a comprehensive range of products and services.

The venture promises to transform the market with a 40 per cent increase in current capacity, an unprecedented move in the global paint industry.

Products will initially be available in Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu from mid-March 2024, with plans for nationwide distribution by July 2024, making it the fastest and widest pan-India launch by any paint brand.

The brand logo, embodying trust and beauty, was unveiled during the announcement.

Birla Opus will offer an extensive range of 145+ products and 1200+ SKUs, including water-based paints, enamel paints, wood finishes, waterproofing, wallpapers, catering to diverse consumer segments.

Direct painting services under the banner "PaintCraft" will provide consumers with a unique one-stop solution, promising simplicity, and contemporary experiences.

The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident through higher product warranties, a wide range of colour choices, and unique customer assurance programs.

Birla Opus has already enrolled a significant number of painting contractors and is embarking on the largest-ever sampling program.

The venture is focused on building strong partnerships with dealers, installing state-of-the-art tinting machines, and ensuring timely delivery through an extensive depot network.

Birla Opus boasts six strategically located, fully automated, and sustainable manufacturing plants, with plans for further expansion across the country.

These plants, equipped with cutting-edge technology, emphasise sustainability with zero liquid discharge and end-to-end traceability.

The Aditya Birla Group's foray into the paints market reflects confidence in the sector's future, driven by government initiatives for infrastructure and housing development.

With India's economy projected to reach 10 trillion USD by 2034, the paints sector is poised for substantial growth, offering significant opportunities for Birla Opus to capitalise on the dynamic landscape.

Birla Opus represents a bold step for the Aditya Birla Group into the decorative paints market, promising innovation, quality, and sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)