J&K SIA Files 4Th Supplementary Chargesheet Against 6 Accused In Narco-Terror Funding Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a 4th supplementary chargesheet against six more accused in a case relating to terror funding, taking the total toll of accused to 18, police said on Friday.

"SIA Jammu has seized an amount of Rs 10 lakh and freezed more than Rs 70 lakh in bank accounts which were the proceeds from narcotics smuggled from PoK. Other three accused namely Hamidullah Khuroo, Farooq Ahmad Shawl and Javid Ahmad Chalkoo, all HM terrorists, are evading arrest and are presently in Pakistan," police said.

Police said that the accused were involved in smuggling Heroin from PoK in Uri, Hathlangu, Baramulla and further transporting and selling of heroin in Jammu to generate huge proceeds which was further planned to be delivered to OGWs of HM, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

"Out of the total accused, proceedings for attaching their property under section 82/83 have been initiated. This will have a big dent on the property created by the accused using the terror money," police said.

Police said that SIA investigation has revealed that there is a well organised drug syndicate, including Farooq Ahmad Naikoo who was operating from Dubai, Muhammad Rafiq Najar, Mubashir Mushtaq Fafoo, Ainaz Ahmad Sayam, Muhammad Sharief Chechi, Farooq Ahmad Jungal, Saif Din, who after hatching conspiracy with HM terrorists Farooq Ahmad Shawl, Hamidullah Khuroo, Tariq Ahmad Malla and Javid Chalkoo operating from Pakistan infused narcotics into the Indian territory and further transported the said narcotics to Jammu for generating huge narco-terror funds to be used for funding secessionist and terror activities.