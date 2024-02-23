U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer Heading To Ukraine AP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is heading to Ukraine on Friday to try to reassure President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials that Congress will deliver another round of U.S. aid, even as a package that would provide $60 billion to the war-torn country is stalled in the U.S. House.

That's according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

Lawmakers from both parties have traveled to Europe in the last week to promise that the United States will not desert Ukraine and other European allies. Yet the path ahead is far from certain. The Senate passed a $95 billion package to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan last week, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet put forward a plan for passing it in the House.

In an interview ahead of his trip, Schumer told The Associated Press that he plans to tell Ukrainian officials that "we're going to win this fight, and America is not abandoning them."

Photo: Bonnie Cash/UPI