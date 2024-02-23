PM Modi To Open 300-Bed Satellite Centre Of PGIMER In Punjab's Sangrur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 300-bed satellite centre of the PGIMER in Sangrur from Rajkot in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone for 100-bed satellite centre of the PGIMER in Ferozepur.

The establishment of these satellite centres will help in correcting imbalances in the availability of comprehensive, affordable, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Punjab and adjoining states.

The satellite centres will also reach out to the underserved population in far-flung areas through community outreach activities and by leveraging digital healthcare infrastructure.

The satellite centre in Sangrur, constructed at a cost of Rs 449 crore and sprawling over 25 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. With a capacity of 300 beds, the satellite centre aims to alleviate the burden on the main PGI institution and enhance accessibility to quality medical care for patients.

Among its key features are 300 beds, five large and two small operation theatres, intensive care unit (ICU) wards, emergency services, in-patient department (IPD) services, telemedicine centre, and a host of other cutting-edge amenities leveraging the latest technologies.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 2013, and its construction was completed in two phases.

Since its soft launch, the satellite centre in Sangrur has already made a significant impact with over 361,127 patients availing themselves of outpatient department (OPD) services across various specialties as of December 2023. Additionally, 269 major and minor surgeries were performed.

With a budget of Rs 490.54 crore, the Satellite Centre of PGIMER at Ferozepur is planned to house 100 indoor beds. This includes 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It is planned to house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments. It will also house minor and major operation theatres.