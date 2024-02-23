Turkey Visa From Cypriot, Iraq, Libya, Egypt

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa from Cypriot

Cyprus is one of the countries that require a visa to enter Turkey. Cypriots can now apply for a Turkish visa both online and at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government implemented an electronic visa to make the visa application process easier for qualified travelers from more than 100 countries. Cypriot citizens are among those eligible. The Turkey e-Visa (also called the Turkey e-Visa) is a government-issued document that allows you to enter Turkey. Citizens from eligible countries can quickly obtain a Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online application form. At border crossings, the Turkey e-Visa replaces the previous“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a single-entry electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.

Requirements for Applying for an E-Visa:



A valid passport from an eligible country that has a minimum validity of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

A current email address to receive notifications regarding their pending eVisa application in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey Visa from Egypt

Turkey is a country rich in culture, architecture, delicious cuisine, breathtaking scenery, and shopping. Egypt is not on the list of exempt countries for Turkish visas, so a Turkish visa is required. The Turkey online visa was created in 2013 to avoid the time-consuming process of applying for a visa at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Nationals visiting Turkey for vacation or business (commerce) can apply for an e-Visa. To enter the country, qualified citizens must fill out the Turkey Online e-Visa Application Form. As an Egyptian visitor to Turkey, you are eligible for a single-entry visa with a maximum stay of 30 days. Egyptian passports must be valid for 180 days from the date they enter the country. Egyptian citizens can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, removing the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate in person.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF EGYPT



A Passport valid for a minimum of 60 days beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa from Iraq

Turkey is one of the most alluring and appealing tourist destinations. Iraqi citizens must obtain a visa to visit Turkey. The implementation of an electronic visa system enabled Turkey to welcome a broader range of international tourists. In 2013, the Turkish government launched an online visa system, granting paperless e-Visas to nationals of over 100 countries, including Iraqis. Turkey's e-Visa allows you to enter the country. The Turkey e-Visa allows Iraqis to visit Turkey for up to 30 days for vacation or business. Turkey e-Visa was created to make obtaining visas online more convenient for travelers. This is a one-time authorization. For visits lasting more than one month or for other reasons, a different type of Turkish visa is required. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form. Iraqis who meet Turkey's eVisa requirements can obtain authorization online instead of at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can apply in just a few minutes through the simple electronic system.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a popular tourist destination across the globe. The reason is self-evident. Turkey has everything a tourist could want excellent food, ancient history, major tourist attractions not only in Europe but all over the world, breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. In 2023, Turkey will welcome international visitors. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs switched from visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Visitors who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply online for a three-month visa to the Republic of Turkey. To enter Turkey, you must have a Turkey e-Visa, a government-issued document. To enter Turkey, qualified individuals must complete the Turkey e-Visa Application Form online. An“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa) is a travel document comparable to a visa that is given by the Turkish government for entry and travel inside Turkey. Depending on the passport holder's nationality, the 2013 online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

Turkey Visa from Libya

Visitors planning to travel to Libya should be aware that a visit visa is required in advance, as Libya is not a visa-free country. An online Turkey visa application is available to citizens from over 100 countries. The Turkish e-Visa, also known as the online Turkey visa, is an official document that grants foreigners entry into Turkey. A tourist visa allows Libyan tourists to visit Turkey once and stay for up to 30 days. Turkish e-visas are valid for 180 days from the date of entry. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa” system, aims to streamline the visa application process and allow for faster entry into the country. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. This Turkey e-Visa was created to make it easier for travellers to obtain visas online. The Turkey visa for Libya consists of a simple online application form that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Libyans can apply for a Turkish e-visa from anywhere in Libya that has an internet connection.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF LIBYA



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.