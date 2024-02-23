(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2024 - Tarisland , a dual-platform MMORPG situated in a Western fantasy world, is being meticulously developed by a team dedicated to crafting a stunning and expansive world for a multitude of players. Alongside ongoing enhancements in gameplay and artistic elements, the inclusion of immersive game music is a crucial aspect in the creation of this extraordinary open world.





Tarisland Joins Forces with Renowned Composer Russell Brower for Grammy-Worthy Epic Music

Tencent, the game's producer, has brought on board Russell Brower, a three-time Emmy Award winner, to enhance Tarisland's soundtrack, ensuring a first-class audio-visual experience for players.



Chief Maestro Leads the Creation of an Immersive Soundscape



Over time, some timeless movies and video games may fade from our collective memory. Yet, the power of a familiar melody can deeply touch our emotions.



Russell Brower, known for his work on Warcraft, StarCraft, and Overwatch, has produced timeless music tracks such as "Lament of the Highborne" and "Grizzly Hills."



Captivated by Tarisland's fantasy world, Russell Brower's inspiration and dedication have become its musical foundation. His musical creations now serve as a backdrop to accompany players on their heroic adventures and vibrant journeys across the continent of Taris.



Russell Brower aims to guide the player's aural experience through music, depicting the intricate historical and cultural nuances within each area of the game. To accomplish this, he integrates the background lore of the game into the music, allowing players to gain an immersive gaming experience through listening.



Within the sacred Misty Forest, Russell Brower employs ethereal female vocals and rich chords to unveil the essence of magic and the location's profound history. Simultaneously, he seamlessly integrates the sounds of nature, including the gentle rustling of leaves and the melodic chirping of birds, as well as the soothing flow of water, preserving the inherent richness of sound that defines the forest.



On SilverLit, Russell Brower has composed a vibrant and joyful score that seamlessly blends elements of machinery and magical wonder. However, after the destruction caused by something unforeseen going wrong in this once-prosperous city, the accompanying music shifts to one of loss and sadness.



Russell Brower skilfully blended and interpreted traditional Asian melodies with Western chords for Ancash Canyon. The vibrant melodies serve as a guide for players as they venture into unexplored parts of the land, creating a feeling akin to soaring through the sky.



Brower's deep emotional commitment and understanding of game goes beyond musical notes. conveying humanity and artistic depth, underscoring music's power to meaningfully touch hearts.



Crafting a Classic RPG: A Heartfelt Journey into the World As It Should B e



This is a classic hardcore exploration game, offering a genuine dual-platform experience, with no sale of numerical attribute items and expansion-like seasons. Immerse yourself in a world that you truly feel a part of, unraveling the truths of this realm as you bear witness to the unfolding tapestry of history.



During the global testing phase, "Tarisland" has garnered universal acclaim from players worldwide for its exceptional game quality. Encouraged by the enthusiastic attention and support from the gaming community, the development team has officially announced their intention to submit the game for consideration in the next Grammy Awards for Best Game Music.



Facebook:

Discord:

Official Website:

PR in Thai - Facebook link:







Hashtag: #game #Tarisland

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN23022024003551001712ID1107890397