Aamir Khan Visits Late ‘Dangal’ Actress Suhani Bhatnagar’S Family In Faridabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', recently paid a visit to Faridabad, and met the parents of late 'Dangal' actress Suhani Bhatnagar.

Suhani passed away recently after battling dermatomyositis which is a rare inflammatory disease. The actor paid his condolences to the grieving family.

A picture from Aamir's visit is now doing rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the actor can be seen with Suhani's parents and other members of the family, as he stands next to her framed picture.

'Dangal', which released in 2016, saw Suhani in the role of Aamir's daughter Babita Phogat. Aamir played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film.

Following Suhani's demise, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement expressing grief.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”