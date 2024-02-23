Moldova Deputy PM Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires

Chisinau: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova H E Mihai Popsoi met with Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Moldova Meshaal bin Mohammed bin Ajaj Al Kubaisi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

