In Frontline, 101 Combat Engagements Take Place Over Last Day, Enemy Tries To Storm Left Bank Of Dnipro River

During the day of February 22, there were 101x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 3x missile and 83x air strikes, 152x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses as well as other critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 23x attack UAVs.

Air strikes hit Rozdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast).

More than 125x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the enemy made 5x attempts to advance in the vicinity of settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the adversary launched 14x attacks at Ukrainian troops in the vicinities of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Toretsk (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Orlivka, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). The enemy made 43x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x attacks of the adversary south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk oblast).



Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 5x attacks of the adversary west of Verbove and in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, during the day of February 22, the adversary attempted 5x assaults at the positions of the Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 22, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 6x concentrations of troops and 3x anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 4x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 1x logistics hub, 2x air defense systems, and 1x UAV ground control station of the russian invaders.

As reported, Russians are regrouping troops and pulling up reserves in the Donetsk direction.