Azerbaijan Minister Discusses Preparations For COP29 With Russian Ambassador


2/23/2024 2:10:16 AM

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting discussed environmental protection issues, and opportunities for further cooperation, and exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

