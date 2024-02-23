Azerbaijan Minister Discusses Preparations For COP29 With Russian Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with
Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The meeting discussed environmental protection issues, and
opportunities for further cooperation, and exchanged views on
preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held
in Azerbaijan this year.
