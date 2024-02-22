SEHA Upgrades Accident And Emergency Services At Sheikh Khalifa Medical City And Tawam Hospital In Line With Global Standards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has upgraded its Accident and Emergency (A&E) services at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital as part of its commitment to align Abu Dhabi's healthcare ecosystem with global standards.

The advanced emergency services, which includes renovated emergency sections in both the hospitals, offer round-the-clock medical care for trauma cases and conditions requiring immediate medical attention. The upgraded emergency services extend optimal care, reduced waiting time, and a comfortable environment for patients and their families.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said:“We are delighted to announce upgrades at SKMC and Tawam Hospital, two flagships of the SEHA network. These upgrades align with our ambitious plans to elevate our emergency services line with the vision of PureHealth, SEHA is committed to supporting the UAE's efforts to advance healthcare options for the country's residents. Our emergency department expansions are part of our continuous efforts to enhance capacity and improve quality.”

The 5,000 sqm SKMC's emergency department is one of the largest in the UAE and is led by a team of 50 highly experienced board-certified emergency physicians, 120 specialist registered nurses in addition to allied health professionals and offering 78 individual rooms. It provides emergency care for adults, children, and infants, with a dedicated stand-alone paediatric emergency department.

Tawam Hospital's Accident and Emergency department now includes a patient waiting area with a capacity to accommodate 78 patients. The upgrades include four new reception areas, one financial counsellor counter, one nurse triage counter, five triage rooms, and eleven basic rooms for patient examination. The expansion also includes negative pressure isolation room and a special examination room for ENT, ophthalmology procedures.

Dr Kenneth Charles Dittrich, Chair of Emergency Department at SKMC, said:“Our caregivers are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to treat patients with serious or life-threatening illnesses, injuries, and conditions. The SKMC emergency physicians serve more than 140,000 patients in emergency care setting in a year. We have also allocated an area to expedite care for patients with less severe conditions.”

Dr Sultan Al Karam, CEO of SEHA for Al Ain Region, said:“The A&E department has become a beacon of excellence in emergency services. This upgrade reaffirms SEHA's commitment to expanding capacity and improving the quality of services, ensuring the people of Al Ain receive the best available care now and in the future.”

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.

