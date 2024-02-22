Tennant Invests $32 Million In Brain Corp Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Tennant Company , a manufacturer of autonomous floor cleaning robots, and Brain Corp , a developer of software for floor cleaning robots, have jointly announced an exclusive technology agreement to accelerate the development and adoption of the next generation of robots in the floor cleaning industry.

This landmark agreement builds on the historically successful partnership between the two companies and seeks to accelerate innovation.

Tennant and Brain Corp bring complementary strengths to the relationship that create an exceptional customer support ecosystem.

Tennant has a 150-plus year history of building industry leading cleaning equipment, expansive direct sales and service coverage.

Brain Corp offers“industry-leading and AI-enabled AMR cleaning technology”, with more than 6,500 Tennant cleaning robots in the field powered by Brain.

