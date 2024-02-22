Automotive Actuators Market Size 2024: Growth Opportunities And Future Outlook 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Automotive Actuators Market Report by Product (Brake Actuators, HVAC Actuators, Headlamp Actuators, Grill Shutter Actuators, Seat Actuators, Coolant and Refrigerant Valve Actuators, and Others), Motion (Linear, Rotatory), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), and Region 2024-2032” . The global automotive actuators market size reached US$ 28.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-actuators-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Actuators Industry:

Technological Advancements in Vehicle Automation:

Automotive manufacturers are striving to enhance vehicle performance, comfort, and safety through the integration of advanced actuators. These components are essential for the functioning of modern vehicles, enabling precise control over various systems, such as throttle control, brake systems, and power windows. The shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles is further driving the demand for sophisticated actuators. These actuators are integral in implementing advanced features like adaptive cruise control, automated parking, and lane-keeping assistance. Moreover, the advancements in automotive technology, particularly in autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs), are encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to innovate to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Demand for Enhanced Safety and Comfort Features:

The growing need for vehicles equipped with enhanced safety and comfort features is positively influencing the market. Modern individuals expect high levels of comfort and convenience, leading to the incorporation of actuators in applications, such as adjustable seating, climate control, and automated windows and sunroofs. Additionally, the increasing awareness and demand for vehicle safety features are driving the integration of actuators in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for electronic stability control, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection systems. These actuators enhance the safety features of vehicles by providing precise and responsive control.

Advances in Material Science and Manufacturing Techniques:

Innovations in materials, such as lightweight composites and advanced polymers, are enabling the production of actuators that are not only more efficient but also lighter and more durable. These materials can withstand harsher conditions and operate more effectively, enhancing the performance and lifespan of actuators in automotive applications. Moreover, advancements in manufacturing processes, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing, are improving how actuators are produced. These techniques allow for more complex designs and tighter tolerances, enhancing the precision and reliability of actuators. Additionally, they offer the flexibility to customize actuators for specific applications or vehicle models, reducing production costs and time to market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Actuators Industry:



BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

DENSO Corporation

EFI Automotive

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH Stoneridge Inc.

Automotive Actuators Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Brake Actuators

HVAC Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

Seat Actuators

Coolant and Refrigerant Valve Actuators Others

Brake actuators hold the biggest market share, as they are essential for vehicle safety systems, which are mandatory in most vehicles.

By Motion:



Linear Rotatory

Linear represents the largest segment due to its widespread application in various automotive systems, such as braking, steering, and throttle control, where precise linear motion is required.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Others

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and others.

By Sales Channel:



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

On the basis of the sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the growing production of vehicles and the increasing investments in automotive technology in the region.

Global Automotive Actuators Market Trends:

The advent of smart actuators equipped with sensors and internet of things (IoT) connectivity is offering a favorable market outlook. These advanced actuators offer enhanced diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities, notably improving vehicle performance, safety, and user experience. Smart actuators can adjust their operations based on data received from onboard sensors and external networks, enabling dynamic optimization of vehicle systems, including suspension for varying driving conditions or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for optimal cabin comfort. This connectivity also allows for remote diagnostics and software updates, reducing maintenance times and costs.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163