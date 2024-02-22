Azerbaijani Fragrance Firm Vittorio picks up SAIF Zone as regional hub for global market penetration

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications)

Sharjah, 19 February 2024

Vittorio International Fragrance Company has announced an ambitious plan to establish a new regional hub at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) in an effort to bolster its expansion efforts across the Middle East markets, reflecting Sharjah's growing stature as a global economic centre.

The Azerbaijani company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAIF Zone at the free zone headquarters. The MoU was inked by HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and Mr. Ayaz Ibrahimov, Director of Vittorio, in the presence of distinguished officials and managers from both entities.

Under the MoU, Vittorio will lease 215,000 square feet of land within the free zone to be earmarked for the construction of a state-of-the-art perfume and cosmetics factory under the company's own brand. Vittorio's investment in the SAIF Zone is valued at approximately AED 18.4 million.

The new facility is expected to achieve a production output of 5–6 million bottles annually, which will be exported from Sharjah to diverse markets including the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States. Vittorio, founded in 2014, boasts over 800 stores globally and operates factories in Central Asia, exporting to several countries including Kuwait, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Global hub for quality industries

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stressed that Vittorio's decision to establish its regional headquarters in Sharjah reflects the emirate's growing reputation as a prime investment destination, thanks to the forward-looking vision and directives of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His policies have significantly contributed to positioning Sharjah prominently within the global investment landscape, thus reinforcing its position as a leading hub for quality industries.

Al Mazrouei further emphasized that the agreement with Vittorio, a global leader in perfume production, signifies increasing confidence in Sharjah's comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem. This ecosystem plays a pivotal role in advancing the UAE's industrial sector, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology "Operation 300bn" and "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

"Attracting international companies with distinctive capabilities to SAIF Zone is yet another testament to the exceptional facilities and services we offer. We are committed to supporting these companies in achieving their economic objectives and providing the best services to investors, while also harnessing all capabilities to ensure an incubating environment for their investments. This enables them not only to expand and enhance their businesses but also effectively serve customers in both regional and global markets,” Al Mazrouei added.

Strategic partnership

For his part, Emin Azizov, a representative of Vittorio, said that the decision to pick SAIF Zone as the company's regional headquarters was influenced by various factors. Key among these were the conducive business environment that fosters growth, the zone's modern infrastructure, its esteemed global reputation, top-notch services, and a commitment to supporting investors and safeguarding interests. These elements are expected to significantly boost Vittorio's competitive edge in the market, improve its financial outcomes, and facilitate seamless access to its target markets.

Azizov highlighted the exceptional quality of Vittorio's products, which are manufactured using premium European raw materials and leveraging advanced Swiss technologies. The company looks forward to introducing its products to new markets, capitalizing on the extensive network of relationships, supply, and distribution channels available through the free zone. He expressed gratitude for the support from partners within the free zone, hoping for a fruitful, long-term strategic partnership.

SAIF Zone has recently attracted several international companies, showcasing the successful efforts of the free zone in drawing foreign direct investment across various sectors. This increasing interest from global businesses to establish a presence in Sharjah is a testament to SAIF Zone’s relentless efforts to foster a conducive investment environment.

Regarded as one of the Middle East's oldest and most prestigious free zones, SAIF Zone stands out not only for its rapid growth but also for its commitment to delivering services of the highest quality. This aligns seamlessly with the strategic vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has heavily invested resources and efforts to position the nation as a leading global business hub.





MENAFN22022024006976014991ID1107886250