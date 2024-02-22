Sumo Sushi & Bento Unveils Exciting Mobile App Offers

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – Sumo Sushi & Bento, the renowned Japanese culinary destination, is
thrilled to announce a series of exclusive Mobile App campaigns for the month of
February 2024. These enticing offers from February 1st to 29th aim to treat
customers to a delightful experience while enjoying the diverse and flavorful menu
that Sumo Sushi & Bento has to offer.
In a bid to elevate the dining experience, Sumo Sushi & Bento presents the "Buy One Get One @50% OFF" campaign. Customers can indulge in a selection of mouthwatering items such as Yaki Udon, Japanese Curry Katsu, and Dynamite Roll.
When purchasing one item from the chosen menu, patrons will enjoy a 50% discount
on the second item. This exclusive offer is available for delivery via the mobile app
and cannot be combined with any other promotions.
For sushi enthusiasts looking for variety, Sumo Sushi & Bento introduces the "Two in One Roll" campaign. Customers can savor the combination of two rolls (4pc each) at the price of one. The enticing combinations include Twister and Dynamite Roll, Crunchy Crazy and Crunchy California, Alaska and Super California, and Spicy Tuna
and Spicy Salmon. This offer is available for dine-in and pickup, and customers must
present the offer in the mobile app to avail it.
In addition, the "Buy 2 Rolls, Get a Free Roll" campaign offers a delightful
opportunity to enjoy a complimentary roll. Every Monday and Wednesday, customers
who purchase any two rolls can savor a free roll from the selection, including
Crunchy Crazy, Sweet Potato Crunch, Crunchy California, and California Roll. This
offer is exclusively available for delivery and cannot be combined with other promotions.
Sumo Sushi & Bento also introduces "Tuesday Trivia," encouraging patrons to spend 150 AED and receive triple Kenji coins. This offer, available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery, will be valid every Tuesday throughout February.
For regular patrons, Sumo Mobile App is a most simple and convenient way to earn
loyalty points. Collect Kenji Coins for every order and redeem them for FREE food
and drinks (1 AED= 1 Kenji Coin). You can redeem the rewards without any
minimum spend. Enjoy!
The special offers are available from 11am to 11pm at all Sumo Sushi & Bento
outlets. For Booking, visit , download the Sumo Sushi
App or call 800-7866(SUMO)
About Sumo Sushi & Bento
Seven days a week, Sumo Chefs serve up a wide variety to please any palate from
the popular bento boxes, noodle dishes and traditional sushi to the ever famous and
Signature Samurai, Sushi Sandwiches, Poke Bowls and Salmon Lovers Bento. The
sushi menu offers an extended range of healthy options and quality food at value
prices.
