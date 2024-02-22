Senate Finance Committee Passes Draft Budget Law For FY2024

Amman, Feb.22 (Petra) - The Senate's Financial and Economic Committee on Thursday approved the draft general budget law for the fiscal year 2024 as sent earlier from the Lower House.The bill's approval came during the committee's meeting Thursday, headed by Dr. Rajai Muasher, in presence of Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammad Ississ.

