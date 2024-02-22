President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Salman
bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of
Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
Dear Brother,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased
to convey to you and, through you, to your fraternal people, our
sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of
February 22 - the Day of Founding of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia.
We attach great importance to the friendly relations and
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, built on such
strong foundations as Islamic solidarity, brotherhood, mutual
support, and trust. The high-level political dialogue between us is
accompanied by our effective cooperation across various fields.
We highly appreciate the support provided by Saudi Arabia from
the very first day to our country's sovereignty and territorial
integrity. I am confident that we will make joint efforts to deepen
the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and ensure the
successful continuation of interaction both on a bilateral basis
and within international organizations in the interests of our
fraternal peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you good health and success in your
endeavors, and to the fraternal people of Saudi Arabia - continuous
well-being and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 21 February 2024"
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107885695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.