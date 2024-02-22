Emigration Minister Meets Egypt Post Delegation To Discuss New App For Egyptians Abroad

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sahar Gendi, the Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs, met with a delegation from Egypt Post on Wednesday. The meeting was part of the Ministry of Emigration's efforts to launch an app for Egyptians abroad, which will feature a platform that offers electrical appliances, household furniture, and Egyptian handicrafts.

The meeting was also attended by Doaa Qadri, Head of the Minister's Office Central Administration; Mohamed Abbas, Ministerial Advisor for Communications and Information Technology; and Karim Hassan, Media Advisor to the Ministry of Emigration. It also included Hatem El-Souli, Head of Quality Sector; Islam Khedr, General Manager of Quality Control; Dalia Mahmoud, SAP Practice Director; and Sarah Essam, Senior SAP Hybris Functional Consultant.

The Minister of Emigration stressed the importance of the platform, which will provide all kinds of electrical appliances, furniture, and household needs, as well as Egyptian handicrafts, for Egyptians abroad to enjoy. She said that this was one of the services and features that the Ministry of Emigration was working to include in the app for Egyptians abroad so that they could buy what they needed with special discounts from the companies and brands that participated in the platform.

Gendi listened to a detailed explanation from the Egypt Post delegation about the platform, which will be developed by WAVZ, a subsidiary of Post for Investment. They confirmed that the platform will use artificial intelligence to identify the needs of Egyptians abroad. The platform will also support transactions in foreign currencies and ensure the shipment and delivery of products within specified time frames, both domestically and internationally. This will be done through“Wassalha,” a subsidiary of Egypt Post, which is one of the leading shipping companies that relies on online services and delivers shipments to customers' locations anywhere in the world.

The Minister of Emigration emphasized that the platform should be user-friendly and accessible for all segments of Egyptians abroad, without any complications, so that they could benefit from this valuable feature, which would enhance their shopping and purchasing experience for electrical appliances, furniture, and other similar items, and deliver them to their relatives in Egypt easily, smoothly, and at affordable prices.

She also instructed that the registration on all websites and apps for Egyptians abroad should be done through a single account, to facilitate their use of all these platforms that served them primarily. She urged the completion of the platform in its first phase, to be integrated into the app for Egyptians abroad, which was expected to be launched soon in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The platform's team assured that they had a clear vision of the platform's functionality and target audience and that they would follow all the directives of the Minister of Emigration, to ensure that the platform met the required standards.

Gendi emphasized her keenness to enhance the investments of Egyptians abroad in Egypt and provide various channels for transfers, including coordination with Egypt Post, to facilitate the utilization of modern and diverse services provided by Egypt Post. These services witness comprehensive development in terms of form, content, expansion of the postal network, automation of services it provides, and expansion in providing new service patterns in addition to postal, including governmental, financial services, and parcel shipping.

The Minister of Emigration added that she is interested in facilitating how Egyptians abroad can access the services provided by Egypt Post, enabling them to send their cash transfers to their families in Egypt with ease, and then their families in Egypt can receive these postal remittances through its branches and outlets spread throughout Egypt instantly, as well as securely and rapidly shipping their secured documents and others. Therefore, we need to highlight the role of Egypt Post and promote its services, which ultimately serve the interest of the Egyptian expatriates.