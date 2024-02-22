Iran’s TEDPIX sees 0.03 percent decline on Wednesday’s end

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) experienced a decline in its main index, TEDPIX, which dropped by 682 points, equivalent to 0.03 percent, closing at 2,070,735. This movement occurred on the fifth day of the Iranian calendar week.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as the most significant among Iran's four stock exchanges, which also include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Majid Eshqi, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), highlighted the organization's actions during the past Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20, 2023.



In a New Year message, Majid Eshqi conveyed the following:



“In 1401, one of the main goals of SEO was to protect the rights of investors and restore their confidence in the capital market. In this regard, various programs were targeted and implemented: (1) Development and improvement of intelligent monitoring systems in market sectors and financial institutions, (2) Payment of interest through the comprehensive customer information system of Sejam, including annual and annual profits, so that small shareholders can ensure that they receive their profits at the lowest cost, (3) Launching new investment instruments, including certificates of deposit of gold bullion, crude oil and gas condensate, so that small shareholders can invest in basic and relatively inflation-proof assets in small amounts, (4) Diversification of investment funds to cover the tastes and needs of a wider range of retail investors, (5) A jump in the licensing of financial institutions with the aim of improving the competitive environment and increasing the quality of customer service, (6) Building trust through the promotion of the Capital Market Stabilization Fund’s status and introducing the shareholder portfolio insurance plan for retail investors, (7) Improving market micro-structures such as increasing the range of volatility with the aim of smoothing the market flow, and (8) Issuing new guidelines for corporate governance in order to protect the rights of shareholders by publishers. Today, we can say with pleasure that the trust of small shareholders has been significantly restored as a fundamental step towards popularizing the economy.”

