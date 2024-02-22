Jeff Bezos sells extra USD2.4B in Amazon shares

(MENAFN) According to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Jeff Bezos, the former president and CEO of Amazon, has sold an additional USD2.4 billion worth of Amazon shares. This sale involved 14 million shares traded over three consecutive trading days, ending on Tuesday.



This recent transaction follows Bezos' previous sales of approximately 12 million Amazon shares last week, amounting to over USD2 billion, as well as two separate sales of 12 million shares each earlier this month. Cumulatively, Bezos has earned around USD8.5 billion from the recent sales of Amazon stock.



Prior to these recent sales totaling 50 million shares, Bezos had not sold any Amazon stock since 2021. Amazon had previously announced that Bezos could sell up to 50 million shares by the end of 2025.



Bezos transitioned from his roles as CEO and president of Amazon to the position of executive chairman on July 5, 2021. As of Wednesday, his net worth is estimated to be more than USD189 billion, ranking him third on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, trailing behind Bernard Arnault and family, and Elon Musk.

MENAFN22022024000045015839ID1107884578