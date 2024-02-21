US Conducts New Airstrikes Targeting Yemen's Hodeidah

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Feb 22 (IANS) US warplanes launched five airstrikes targeting Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, media reported.

The strikes hit in the area of Ras Issa in the district of al-Salif, northwest of the city, said the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV report on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties.

Hodeidah's residents said there were huge explosions in the Houthi-controlled military sea base in Ras Issa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthis have been launching anti-ship missile attacks against international shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea since the past mid-November in what they said in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Many ships have been damaged, forcing several major shipping companies to change routes around Africa, which increased the prices of shipping and goods.

The US military, which has been hitting Houthi targets almost on a daily basis since January, has yet to comment on the alleged fresh strikes.

The armed Houthis have been controlling the strategic Hodeidah since the 2018 UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement, which was backed by the US and Britain, forcing the internationally recognised government out.