Zayed University's Annual Hackathon Promotes Vital Career Skills In AI & Sustainability

The Hackathon is organized in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as the main sponsor for the event, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and First Abu Dhabi Bank as technical sponsors. The event is a highlight of ZU's Innovation Month program, which included more than 50 events across both campuses.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zayed University (ZU) proudly announces the commencement of its 3rd Annual Digital Transformation Hackathon. The event, which is taking place as part of the UAE's Month of Innovation, focuses on AI & Sustainability. Students from ZU, the American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University and University of Dubai, will engage in a range of workshops and mentorship sessions which promote vital technology skills and encourage the practical development of groundbreaking ideas. The event is aimed at inspiring the next generation to pursue careers which help drive the nation toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

The hackathon, which has become an annual event, is being held from February 21st to 22nd at the NextGen Center on Zayed University's Dubai Campus. Hosted by the College of Technological Innovation, the event is a testament to the university's commitment to advancing the technical skills of students and ensuring they are prepared for the future workforce, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

The challenges for the event were crafted in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Over two days student teams will showcase their skills in blockchain, big data, and augmented reality.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented:“Our participation in the Zayed University Hackathon reaffirms Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's commitment to supporting university students in their learning journeys and in recognition of the importance of digital transformation to our national economy. Talented young Emiratis are the key to the growth of our digital economy and the engine that will accelerate the nation's transformation into one of the world's leading digital hubs. The chamber remains committed to supporting the success of the local digital ecosystem and fast-tracking the emirate's transformation into a leading global capital of the digital economy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of Remote Sensing Department, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), said:“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is participating in the 3rd Annual Digital Transformation Hackathon, organized by the Next Gen Center at Zayed University, by presenting a student challenge focused on water quality monitoring. Throughout the proposed challenge, MBRSC aimed to not only address a critical environmental issue but also to spark innovative solutions utilizing remote sensing technologies. This two-day event is a platform for students to dive deep into real-world problems, demonstrating the power of interdisciplinary learning. We are immensely proud to be contributing to fostering a new generation of thinkers who are ready to tackle ecological challenges with creativity, scientific understanding, and a sense of responsibility towards our planet.”

Dr. Fatma Taher, Director – NextGen Center Zayed University College of Technological Innovation, and event organizer, said:“We are delighted that this year's annual hackathon at the CTI NextGen Center, Zayed University, has seen an incredible surge in student participation. With more students joining forces from various universities across the UAE, we're igniting a powerful movement towards innovation and sustainability. Together, we're not just solving challenges; we're shaping the future we aspire to live in. Join us as we celebrate the enthusiasm and dedication of our student innovators in driving positive change.”

Across February, ZU hosted more than 50 events as part of the UAE's Innovation Month, an initiative of the Prime Minister's Office, and a nationwide celebration of creativity and readiness for the future.

About Zayed University:

Zayed University, the UAE's flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency HE Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE's economic, social and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its learning programs adopt best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation's ambitious plan for the next 50 years.