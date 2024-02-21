Gurugram: RERA Imposes Rs 25L Penalty On Promoter For Misleading DDJAY Ad

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the promoter of Yashvi Homes Private Limited for publishing a "misleading advertisement" about a Deen Dayal Awas Yojana (DDJAY) project in a mainstream daily.

The promoter is developing the DDJAY residential project -- Golden gate Residency -- at Sector 3, Farukhnagar, Gurugram. The policy is known as Deen Dayal Awas Yojana 2016 while the advertisement published in a newspaper has incorrectly captioned it as DDJAY 2024, a RERA official said on Wednesday.

The Authority took a suo motu action in the matter, terming the advertisement completely misleading.

The RERA also warned real estate promoters to avoid misleading advertisements in future.

The promoter has also not mentioned the details of the registration number of the project and the website address of the Authority, as required under the regulations.

According to the Authority, the advertisement or prospectus issued or published by the promoter shall mention prominently the website address of the Authority, wherein all details of the registered project have been entered and include the registration number obtained from the Authority and such other matters incidental thereto.

"While there is no provision for amenities like school, clubhouse, swimming pool, badminton court, half basketball court etc in the approved layout plan submitted by the promoter at the time of registration, the same has been mentioned in the advertisement," said the official, adding that the amenities promised in the advertisement are not as per the sanctioned layout plan of the project.