Safeguarding Iraq's Future: Tetra Pak, Al Rabie, and Alssad Unite in Co-Packing Initiative Targeting 50 Million Foods and Beverages at Gulfood 2024

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, 21 February 2024: In recognition of the critical necessity to address food security concerns in Iraq, Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has announced its participation in a collaborative effort with its partners, Saudi Arabian Al Rabie, and Iraqi Alssad Company, during Gulfood 2024.



This strategic partnership is geared towards meeting the escalating demands for food and beverages within Iraq's growing population. According to the United Nations Population Division, the Iraqi population grew at a rate of 2.27% in 2023, with a current live population of 46,153,285 as per the latest data. The collaborative effort has set an ambitious target of producing 50 million packaged foods and beverages, encompassing both family and portion packs, to meet the current needs of the population.



The initiative, set to launch in the second quarter of 2024, will enable the partners to deliver an end-to-end solution for the production of Juice, Nectar, Still Drinks (JNSD), and Dairy products. Utilising Tetra Pak's state-of-the-art equipment and expertise, Al Rabie's products will be co-packed at Alssad's facility in Baghdad. This collaboration is poised to bring diversification to the Iraqi market, effectively addressing the evolving needs of consumers and ultimately contributing to the well-being of the local population.



Bassem Sabra, CEO of Al Rabie, conveyed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “The prospect of expanding into Iraq through our partnership with Tetra Pak, our trusted four-decade collaborators, and Alssad, experts in the Iraqi F&B industry, is truly invigorating for Al Rabie. We are pleased to provide Iraqi consumers with our high-quality products, addressing their diverse needs through this impactful venture.”



Ghassan Sabeeh, Managing Partner at Alssad, said: "We take great pride in this project that will not only bring a variety of F&B products to Iraqi consumers but also play a crucial role in addressing food security in Iraq. This collaboration signifies a commitment to the well-being of the Iraqi population."



Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia Area, stated: “We see firsthand the power of meaningful collaboration, and at Tetra Pak, we believe in our transformative potential to make safe food available everywhere. The partnership we forged with Al Rabie and Alssad is going to allow us to address a critical challenge, and we hope to set an example for companies across industries to come together and align efforts toward realising the UN SDGs. By working collaboratively, we not only advance our collective goals but also ensure the well-being of populations, such as in Iraq, as we strive to create a sustainable and nourished future for all”.



In forging this transformative co-packing initiative, the partners are sharing the responsibility of committing to positively impact the lives of the Iraqi people. By combining Tetra Pak's global expertise, Al Rabie's quality products, and Alssad's local knowledge, the collaboration aims to go beyond business; it's about providing nourishment, fostering sustainability, and meeting the present needs of Iraq while contributing to a more resilient and brighter future.





