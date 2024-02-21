Israel Occupation Kills Two Syrians - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Two Syrians were killed and another injured on Wednesday in an Israeli occupation missile attack on a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood, Damascus, according to Syria's official news agency.
"At nearly 09:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus," the Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying.
The source added that the aggression caused material damage to the targeted building and some nearby buildings. (end)
