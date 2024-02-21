ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies close deal to join forces, accelerating green global trade and zero emissions shipping

(MENAFN- Blue-C) Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 February 2024: ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies have announced today that they have received all required regulatory approval for their agreement to join forces. It means that today is day one of the two organisations as a new, integrated business under the name ZeroNorth.



The milestone kicks off an ambitious next phase for the new ZeroNorth, enabling the company to boost its value to the more than 4,500 vessels and 200+ customers that the companies serve.



Fuelled by AI and human expertise, and by fully integrating Alpha Ori Technologies’ high frequency data and expertise in IoT sensors, ZeroNorth will streamline resource management, predict maintenance, monitor hull performance, optimise voyages, digitalise bunker operations, track and report emissions and enable stronger vessel selection decisions for its customers.



It means that customers will be able to tap into a single source of data that improves their profit and reduces their impact on the planet, in line with their operational goals and strategies.



More broadly, the milestone further powers up shipping’s digital transformation, and creates a leading maritime optimisation company. It powers up ZeroNorth’s ambition to bring about a greener global trade ecosystem by speeding up the company’s data flywheel, meaning that stronger solutions and optimisation recommendations are made over time. The deal will create a beacon of empowerment for the industry, improving decision-making on a wide scale across the value chain.



The company’s management team will continue to be led by Søren Meyer in his role as Chief Executive Officer.



The joint business will remain an independent company with robust financial backing and heritage from top industry leaders, leveraging their deep shipping knowledge to deliver transformative solutions that positively impact the sector.



The company will be headquartered in Copenhagen with 12 global offices.



Speaking on the milestone, Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth said: “Today marks the next bold step for a new ZeroNorth. The combined company will have the size to accelerate the impact on the shipping and maritime value chain. It is a statement of intent to the market, underlining the power and potential of our partnership and platform to support customers' economic and environmental strategic goals. We are excited about enabling our customers in the transformation of the global fleet.”



Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO, Alpha Ori Technologies, added: “I’m proud to have founded a company that delivers value to our customers and brings technology and data to the forefront in making global trade green. I celebrate the new ZeroNorth and its potential to accelerate the green transition for our customers, the industry, and the planet.”



ZeroNorth has already been demonstrating its impact on the industry by transparently sharing the CO2 savings generated by its platform. Since 2022, the company’s technology has prevented more than 1.4m tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere; an impact statement that will only increase as a result of today’s news.





