Standalone Digital Signage Market Size To Worth USD 41.78 Billion By 2030 | With A 8% CAGR -By Exactitude Consultancy

The"Standalone Digital Signage " Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Standalone Digital Signage Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Standalone Digital Signage Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Standalone Digital Signage market size was valued at USD 24.38 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 41.78 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Standalone Digital Signage Market:

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Planar Systems, Philips, BenQ Corporation, Christie Digital Systems, Advantech Co., Ltd., Barco NV, Scala, Inc., IAdea Corporation, AOPEN Inc., Broadsign International LLC, BrightSign, LLC, STRATACACHE

Recent Developments:

14Feb,2024: SRA has become a founding member of Princeton University's NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program to lead 6G research and development.

In 2023, Princeton University's School of Engineering and Applied Science established the NextG Initiative to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and increase the flow of innovation across a range of topics - including cloud and edge networks, intelligent sensing, and network resilience. Recently, the NextG Initiative launched a corporate affiliates program to champion for these technological advancements and encourage cooperation between academia, industry leaders and policymakers.

January 8, 2024: Samsung Electronics today announced its latest QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle display lineups ahead of CES® 2024. The announcement also served to kick off the AI screen era through the introduction of a next-generation AI processor poised to redefine the perception of smart display capabilities. In addition to bringing improved picture and sound quality, the new lineups provide consumers with AI-powered features secured by Samsung Knox, focusing on inspiring and empowering individual lifestyles.

Segmentation of Standalone Digital Signage Market:

Segments Covered in the Standalone Digital Signage Market Report

Standalone Digital Signage Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

LCD

LED

OLED

touchscreens

Standalone Digital Signage Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Education

Corporate

Standalone Digital Signage Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Standalone Digital Signage Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Standalone Digital Signage market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. In the global standalone digital signage market, North America has emerged as a major player, showing significant growth and industry adoption. The region has a thriving retail sector, high consumer awareness, and an advanced technological infrastructure, all of which have led to the widespread deployment of standalone digital signage solutions. Standalone digital signage has become more popular in the retail industry as a useful tool for improving consumer interaction and offering dynamic, interactive content. Retailers in North America are realizing more and more how crucial digital signage is to giving customers personalized, immersive experiences. Standalone digital signage has also been adopted by North American corporations for use in internal communications, wayfinding, and brand promotion.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Standalone Digital Signage market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Standalone Digital Signage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Standalone Digital Signage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Standalone Digital Signage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

